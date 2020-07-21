Can Hrithik Roshan Fill The Shoes Of Tom Hardy If 'Dunkirk' Is Ever Made In Bollywood?

The 2017 war film Dunkirk is one of the most brilliant movies of Christopher Nolan. The movie is written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan which depicts the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II. Dunkirk cast featured talented actors like Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D'Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy in key roles. The movie portrays evacuation from three perspectives of land, air and sea. The movie had a unique narrative and was praised by the audience and critics alike.

The movie focused on cinematography and music to create suspense and show emotions. Dunkirk has several practical effects and employed thousands of extras as well as historic boats from the evacuation and period aeroplanes. Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is considered as one of the best works by the director and also one of the greatest war films.

The movie went on to win several awards and accolades at the global stage in various categories. Dunkirk proved to be a huge hit all over the world but what if the movie is ever made in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Dunkirk cast if the movie is ever remade with Bollywood actors.

Ishaan Khatter as Tommy

Fionn Whitehead had played one of the lead roles in the movie of a young British private Tommy. In the Bollywood version of the film, Ishaan Khatter can do justice to this role

Image Credits: A still from the Dunkirk trailer, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Hrithik Roshan as Farrier

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy had played the role of pilot Farrier. If the movie is remade in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan becomes the ideal choice to play this role.

Image Credits: A still from the Dunkirk trailer and Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Alex

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles had played the role of a soldier, Alex. Siddhant Chaturvedi might be perfect actor to play this role in Bollywood’s Dunkirk

Image Credits: Harry Styles HQ Instagram and Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana as Shivering Soldier

The shocked soldier who is saved by a civilian sailor Dawson was played by Cillian Murphy in the movie. For the Bollywood remake of Dunkirk, Ayushmann Khurrana can breathe life into this role

Image Credits: A still from the Dunkirk trailer and Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Anupam Kher as Mr Dawson

The civilian sailor was played by Mark Rylance in the movie. Anupam Kher with his years of experience in acting becomes the natural choice for the role.

Image Credits: A still from the Dunkirk trailer and Anupam Kher Instagram

Shahid Kapoor as Peter

Mr Dawson’s son, Peter was played by Tom Glynn-Carney. It would be interesting to see Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher play the father-son duo in Bollywood’s Dunkirk.

Image Credits: Tom Glynn-Carney Instagram and Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Promo Image Credits: A still from the Dunkirk trailer and hrithikrules_official Instagram

