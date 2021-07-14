Chunky Panday's Wife Bhavana Pens Heartfelt Note For 'best Mom-in-law'

As Chunky Panday’s mother, Snehlata Panday recently passed away, numerous artists from the film industry paid last respects. Ananya Panday also shared a heartwarming tribute to her grandmother and mentioned how much she loved her. Recently, Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavana Panday dropped in some memorable photos of her with her ‘mom-in-law’ and revealed how she was an inspiration to her.

Bhavana Panday’s tribute to her mom-in-law

Chunky Panday’s wife, Bhavana Panday recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt tribute for her mother-in-law, Snehlata Panday who recently passed away at 85. She posted a series of some of her cherishing photos and wrote how much she missed her. In the first one, she shared a cute throwback picture of them together in which they can be seen having gleeful smiles on their face. In the next one, she added yet another photo of them and then posted a picture of her parents-in-law with her daughter. Further, she added more memorable and cherishing pictures of her mom-in-law.

In the caption, she stated how her mother-in-law was “the best mom, mom in law, grandmother to her kids.” She also stated how she was an ‘Inspiration in every possible way !!!!! Love you ! Miss you ! Rest in Peace’. She also added hastags such as ‘blessed with the best’ and ‘the funnest person ever’

Numerous celebrity artists took to Bhavana Panday’s Instagram and sent her love by dropping in hearts symbols in the comments section. Neelam Kothari Soni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sonali Bendre, Suzzanne Khan, Apoorva Mehta and many others poured in condolences to he rand her family and stated how her mother in law was the ‘sweetest’ and ‘a loving grandmother’ too. Many fans also paid their respects through the comments and poured in namaste symbols in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Bhavana Panday’s Instagram post.

Bhavana and Chunky Panday’s daughter, Ananya also shared a heartwarming message on the demise of her grandmother. She recalled, “when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how.” She also stated how much she inspired her and added how she was “so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light.” Reminiscing the time spent with her, Ananya added, “She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much.”

