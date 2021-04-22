Cinematographer Johny Lal Passes Away: R Madhavan, Tusshar Kapoor And Others Pay Tributes

Veteran cinematographer Johny Lal who has been a part of several Bollywood movies including Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Om Jai Jagadish, Vaada and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai passed away on Wednesday, April 21 at his Mumbai residence. Bollywood celebs like R Madhavan, Tusshar Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Rahul Dev who have worked with the cinematographer in the past took to their social media handles to offer their condolences.

Bollywood celebs mourn Johny Lal's death

R Madhavan who has worked with Johny Lal in his movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein shared that he is heartbroken and aghast after hearing the news of Johny Lal's death. He called him a kind, gentle and brilliant man in his tweet.

The Saga of tragedies continues & we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir.Your gentleness,kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM & now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast.ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/301Jj59uMA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 22, 2021

Johny Lal worked as a DOP in Tusshar Kapoor’s debut movie Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. Talking about the same, Tusshar Kapoor shared a picture of the cinematographer on his Instagram account and thanked him for making his rawness and imperfection look natural and youthful on camera.

Rahul Dev took to Twitter to share that he was shocked to hear the news of the late Johny Lal’s passing and shared that he got the chance to work with the ace cinematographer and kind soul in 2019 for a project in Chennai.

Gosh! Absolutely shocked to learn about the demise of Johny Lal Ji!

An ace cinematographer, a kind and simple soul, we shot in Chennai in 2019.

My heartfelt condolences to his entire family in their time of test ...

Om Shanti #JohnyLal — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) April 22, 2021

Satish Kaushik also shared a picture of the cinematographer and called him an ace cinematographer and a great and simple human being on his Instagram post.

Other Bollywood celebs also took to their respective Twitter handles to grieve the death of Lal and thanked him for his work in Hindi Cinema. Read some of the condolences below.

A look at Johny Lal's movies

The late cinematographer has been a part of several Bollywood movies like the 2019 movie Main Zaroor Aaunga, Govinda, Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta starrer 2007 film Partner, Sunny Deol, John Abraham and Suniel Shetty’s 2004 film Lakeer, Jackie Shroff and Kareena Kapoor’s 2001 movie Yaadein, and many more. The last project that he worked on was the 2020 Zee5 movie Virgin Bhanupriya that starred Urvashi Rautela in the lead role.

(Promo Image Courtesy: R Madhavan's Twitter account)