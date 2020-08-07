'Class Of 83' Trailer: Srishti Arya, Hussain Zaidi Give A 'thumbs-up' To Bobby Deol's Film

Recently, Netflix dropped the trailer of Bobby Deol’s much-anticipated cop-drama film, Class of ’83. Slated to premiere on the streaming giant by August 21, Class of ’83 trailer received a thunderous response from fans. Besides fans, celebrities too showered love on Bobby Deol’s debut Netflix venture and showed excitement for the film's release on their social media platforms. Take a look at how celebrities reacted to Class of ’83 trailer:

Celebrities react:

Look. Read. Applaud!

The ‘leading OTT platform’ wouldn’t tell you about this amazing bunch of people! Glad to see @RedChilliesEnt doing it. #ClassOf83 pic.twitter.com/tKNAaBc38o — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) August 7, 2020

And finally, a film by the ‘leading OTT platform’ that actually looks like a FILM! Well done ⁦@sabharwalatul⁩ ⁦@_GauravVerma⁩ ⁦@thedeol⁩ & everyone from team #ClassOf83! Looking forward to it. https://t.co/W7G89SCSDv — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) August 7, 2020

Can't keep calm because the awe inspiring trailer of Class of '83 is releasing tomorrow! 🥳 — Colors Cineplex (@Colors_Cineplex) August 7, 2020

All about Class of '83

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Class of ’83 follows the story of an honest policeman, who is shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. The story gets further interesting when he decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen to carry out the task. However, his plans only work for a while until the corrupt fight back threatening his life.

Slated to premiere on Netflix, the movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and is based on the book Class of 83, which is authored by Hussain Zaidi. The show stars Bobby Deol, Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape, Ninad Mahajani and Prithvik Pratap in key roles. The movie marks Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainments' third collaboration.

