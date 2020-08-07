Andhra Pradesh Gears Up To Open Colleges From October 15, CM Jagan Reddy Holds Review Meet

Andhra Pradesh has geared up to reopen colleges from October 15 with a fresh set of guidelines. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting at his camp office and sought views from the officials of the higher education department. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions remained closed since March after the Centre announced complete lockdown in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the review meeting, CM Jaganmohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on increasing the Gross Enrolment Ratio to 90% and gave a green signal for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Universities across the state.

Andhra govt introduces an honours degree

Taking a call on the honour’s degree, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided that every student pursuing a 3-year degree or 4-year degree course should enroll in a ten-month apprenticeship. The Chief Minister instructed officials to introduce employment and skill development courses for students once they complete the apprenticeship.

Students should pursue conventional degree courses which include BA, BCOM, and BSC. At the time of admission, candidates can choose between pursuing a general degree or an honours degree.

On the other hand, B Tech students will receive an honours degree if they complete 20 additional credits in 4 years. Alternatively, if a student pursuing B Tech degree acquires 20 additional credits in other courses, he or she will receive a minor degree.

CM Jaganmohan Reddy instructed the officials to take strict action against colleges committing irregularities. He also permitted the setting up of universities in Vizianagaram and Prakasham districts. A tribal college will also be established in Paderu village, Vizianagaram district.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

Racing closer to the two lakh mark, the COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh reached 1.96 lakh on Thursday as another 10,328 cases were added for the second consecutive day. State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

The Covid-19 toll in the state rose by 72 to 1,753 while another 8,516 patients had been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. After a total of 1.12 lakh coronavirus patients recovered so far, the state now has 82,166 active cases, the bulletin added.

The infection positivity rate climbed further up to 8.56 per cent after a total of 22.99 lakh samples were tested till date. The state showed an increase in recovery rate at 57.36 per cent while the mortality rate slid marginally by 0.01 per cent to 0.89 per cent.

