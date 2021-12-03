'Cobalt Blue' To Hit Netflix: From Trailer, Cast To IMDb Rating, All You Need To Know

Amid the buzz surrounding the release of Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2, there's other new content releasing on Netflix too. One of them is Cobalt Blue, which releases a day after the Spanish action thriller on December 4.

The film is a drama, based on a book of the same name. The writer of the film, Sachin Kundalkar, has also helmed the film adaptation of the book. Here's all that you need to know about the venture:



Cobalt Blue Netflix venture's cast

The film stars Prateik Babbar, Anjali Sivaraman and Neelay Mehendale in the lead roles. The other members of the cast are veteran actor Shishir Sharma, Anant Joshi and Geetanjali Kulkarni. Neil Bhopalam too is said to be a part of the cast.

IMDb rating of Cobalt Blue

There is no rating for the film on IMDb yet, since the venture has not been released yet.

Cobalt Blue trailer

The plot of the film is set in Kerala. The trailer starts with Neelay Mehendale's character saying that his father, played by Shishir Sharma, had shifted to Kerala six months before them.

The next visual is of his sister, Anuja, played by Anjali Sivaraman. She is intense on the hockey field and complains when someone cuts her in the game, and complains to the coach in Malayalam. However, at home, she is taunted with the line that she needs to learn cooking from her mother instead of making her career in hockey.

Neelay wants the room upstairs given to him and pleads with his mother, but she replies that they were planning to give it to a paying guest.

Enters Prateik Babbar, a 'handsome' paying guest, who Neelay immediately gets attracted to. They form a close bond, right from Neelay sharing that he wanted the tea like Prateik had, eating and enjoying fun times together and the former even oils his hair. Apart from staring at his physique and smelling his fragrance, Neelay shares his passion for writing stories and poems and his desire to write a novel with him, which Prateik supports while the latter's paintings is looked at with awe by the former.

However, there comes a twist in the tale when it emerges that Anuja runs away with Prateik. The family is furious, and burns all his belongings. She returns and the family locks her up in the house and plans to forcibly get her married.

Neelay is furious at Anuja, and there are some unanswered questions, his on where the two met each other and hers on why Neelay was angry at her since her return.

The official synopsis shared by the makers read;:

'Love. Betrayal. Closure.

When an aspiring author and his free-spirited sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest at their home, ensuing events rock their traditional family.

The film has been produced by Priya Sreedharan, Wasim Khan and Zulfaquar Torabi.