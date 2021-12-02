'Money Heist' Season 5 Volume 2 Release Date And Time: All About Its Cast, Episodes & More

Money Heist has entertained fans for the last five years. The journey of the robbery-based action thriller, however, is coming to an end with the fifth and final season. After the launch of the first volume of the season, the second volume is set to be released now.

There is intense anticipation among fans to see how the series will end, and if there will be possibilities of a return for the franchise. The series hits Netflix on Friday. Here's all you need to know on the release date, episodes, cast, and more on the series:

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 release date

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 will hit Netflix on Friday, December 3. Anyone with a subscription to the streamer will be able to watch the show.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 release time

As per reports, the show will hit Netflix across the world at 12 AM PT. In India, it will start streaming from 1.30 PM.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 cast

The climax of the first volume of Season 5 had ended with an alleged death of Tokyo, played by Ursula Curbelo, one of the robbers involved in the heist. So her return in volume 2 might not be confirmed, though twists surrounding her appearance are very much in store.

Most of the other members of the cast are expected to return for the season finale. This includes Professor played by Alvaro Morte, who is the mastermind of the heist, some of his recruits in the mission like Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, Rio aka Aníbal Cortés, played by Miguel Herrán, Ricardo/ Denver played by Jaime Lorente, Stockholm/ Mónica Gaztambide, one of the hostages, Coronel Tamayo and Fernando Cayo, who wants to prevent the heist at all cost, Lisbon/ Raquel Murillo, played by Itziar Ituno, who stars as an officer of National Police Corp, Alicia Sierra, another officer of the National Police Corp, Arturo Román, a hostage played by Enrique Arce and more will most likely be a part of the finale.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 episodes

The first five episodes, volume 1 of Money Heist season 5, had released on September 3. On December 3, the next batch of five episodes, which will be the last of the franchise, will hit Netflix. No details yet on the exact events in the episodes are out yet.

However, the titles of the episodes are doing the rounds. As per reports, Episode 6 is titled Escape Valve, Episode 7 is Wishful Thinking, Episode 8 is The Theory of Elegance, Episode 9 is Pillow Talk and Episode 10 is A Family Tradition.

The episodes will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu languages.