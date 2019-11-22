Commando 3: New Song 'Iraade Kar Buland' Will Surely Pump You Up

Commando 3 is considered to be amongst the much-anticipated films of the year, 2019. The Commando franchise has always been appreciated for its action-packed nature and its breath-taking stunts. On Friday, November 22, the filmmakers of the Adah Sharma and Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 released the fourth song from the film titled Iraade Kar Buland.

Iraade Kar Buland released

The trailer of Commando 3 released on October 23. According to the reviews about the visual, the trailer created quite a stir amongst the audience. It has intrigued fans to watch Adah and Vidyut’s chemistry on screen. After releasing Tera Baap Aaya, Akhiyaan Milavanga and Tere Dil Mein, the makers of the movie have released the fourth song titled Iraade Kar Buland on Friday, November 22. The song features actor Angira Dhar along with Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma. It promises to pump you up with Vidyut’s amazing moves and physique. The song has hit 38K views within an hour of its release. Watch the video here.

The first movie of the Commando franchise released in 2013. The movie, starring Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, narrates the story of a commando who tries his best to protect a woman from a local rogue. The second movie of the franchise was released in 2017. Featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma in lead roles, the film worked decently at the box office. Fans have shared their excitement to watch the duo once again on screen. Commando 3 will hit the theatres on November 29.

