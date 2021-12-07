'Tejas': Commemorating Armed Forces Flag Day, Release Date Of Kangana Starrer Announced

Kangana Ranaut wrapped up shooting for her next film, Tejas, last month and the film now has a release date. On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, a media statement announced that the film will get a theatrical release next Dussehra, on 5 October 2022. The film will see Ranaut essay the role of an Air Force pilot, Tejas Gill.

Commemorating Armed Forces Flag Day, RSVP announced the release of the upcoming Sarvesh Mewara directorial. The film will hit the big screen on October 5 next year and will see Kangana Ranaut step into the shoes of an Air Force pilot.

'A woman who chose to rule the skies'

The announcement on Instagram referred to the actor's character in the movie as a 'woman who chose to rule the skies'. It read, "Bringing to you the inspiring story of a woman who chose to rule the skies. An ode to the Indian Air Force, #Tejas releasing in a cinema near you on Dussehra, 5th October 2022. (sic)"

Ranaut, who was last seen in AL Vijay's Thalaivii, often shares glimpses into her films on her social media account and did so for Tejas as well. The actor announced the shoot's wrap up on 30 October 2021 and wrote, "Another beautiful journey comes to an end."

She uploaded a video and mentioned that she was "eternally grateful" for having the chance to take a role of a war hero on screen. The video saw the actor in uniform on the beach, as she wrote 'Tejas' in the sand. After she completed writing the name of her next film, she walked across the beach, as the camera captured her and also showcased what she had written.

Her caption read, "It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud… Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me…. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind (sic)"

Watch the video here:

(Image: Republic)