Case Filed Against Javed Akhtar In Bihar Court For His Remarks On Delhi Riots

On March 4, 2020, a complaint was registered against lyricist Javed Akhtar. The complaint was registered by Advocate Amit Thakur in the Bihar Court. In the complaint, Advocate Amit Thakur claimed that Javed Akhtar's Twitter post (February 27) in the wake of the Delhi riots is subversive and rebellious. In the complaint presented to Chief Judicial Magistrate Thakur Aman Kumar, he also claimed that Javed Akhtar's social media post promotes religious hatred and is polarising.

Akhtar on February 27, 2020, took to his Twitter handle to express his views on the FIR registered under expelled AAP councillor Tahir Hussian. In the social media post, he wrote: "So many killed, so many injured, so many house burned, so many shops looted so many people turned destitutes but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police." (sic) Javed Akhtar was also heavily trolled for his comment on Delhi riots.

So many killed , so many injured , so many house burned , so many shops looted so many people turned destitutes but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner . Incidentally his name is Tahir . Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 27, 2020

After receiving criticism for his Twitter post, Javed Akhtar cleared his political stance in the subsequent post. He said, "So convenient to misunderstand me. I am not asking why Tahir I am asking why ONLY Tahir. Why not even an FIR against those who have openly threatened violence in the presence of the police. Even the HC has reservations about the role police has played in this orgy of violence." (sic)

