Manoj Tiwari Slams Javed Akhtar For Remark On Delhi Violence, Asks Him To 'call For Peace'

Amid the escalating violence in Northeast Delhi, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday took a jibe at Lyricist Javed Akhtar for his remark over the incident. Tiwari said that Akhtar should himself visit the places where violence is taking place and talk to people about maintaining peace. Condemning the entire situation, Tiwari also said that Akhtar must call for peace instead of instigating violence.

Speaking to the media Tiwai said, "Javed Akhtar should come and visit the violence spot. If his citizenship is in danger then he should tell us. Few people are desperate to create India's bad image. I condemn all this. I request him to go to the spot and ask people to maintain peace. He should call for peace and not for instigating violence."

Javed Akhtar condemns violence

Lyricist Javed Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to condemn the violence, and in his condemnation he mentioned BJP leader Kapil Mishra who has come under tremendous flak for recently standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear and giving the police three days to clear the Shaheen Bagh area, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

the level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for “ the final solution “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 25, 2020

Delhi Violence

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. While Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, BJP MP Kapil Mishra posted a video of himself warning the Delhi Police that "they will not stop" after US President Donald Trump leaves the country. Violence in the national capital is taking place just a day ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea pertaining to the Delhi violence on February 26. The petitioners including Wajahat Habibullah prayed for a direction to be issued to the Delhi police to register FIRs based on the complaints regarding the violence. The SC will hear the plea along with the petitions demanding the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh.

As per an order issued by DCP Ved Prakash Surya, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the entire North East district of Delhi from February 24 to March 24. This development comes after the continuous violence witnessed in many parts of the district.

