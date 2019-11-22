Complaint Filed Against Vaani Kapoor For Donning Revealing Shirt With 'Ram' Written On It

A Mumbai resident has filed a complaint against the War actress Vaani Kapoor for posting a picture wherein she was seen donning a deep-neck outfit with 'Ram' written on it. In the complaint, the actress has been accused of hurting religious sentiments by wearing an outfit that has the Hindu god's name written all over it. As reported by a leading news publication, the complaint has been filed with the NM Joshi Marg police station.

The picture was posted by Vaani Kapoor on social media but after facing the ire of fans and netizens, it was later deleted.

Here's the picture

The complaint letter

The complaint letter said, "The undersigned is an ardent devotee of 'Lord Shri Ram'. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms. Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing 'Shri Ram' , which denotes to Lord Shri Ram. In view of the facts set out hereinabove, and law enunciated by the Hon'ble Apex Court and so also various high courts of the Country including Hon'ble High Court, Bombay, you are requested to forthwith register an FIR against actress Vaani Kapoor for an offense punishable u/s. 215A of IPC and take further legal action so that she is brought to book/punished in accordance with the law."

About the actress:

Vaani Kapoor, who made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance, was introduced to the industry by Yash Raj Films. She had signed a three-film deal with the Yash Raj Films banner. After Shuddh Desi Romance, she was cast in the Telegu remake of Band Baajaa Baaraat - Aaha Kalyanam in 2014. Her final movie under the three-film deal was Befikre, which released in 2016. In Befikre, she was cast opposite Ranveer Singh. Vaani Kapoor’s latest film, War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has been a huge success at the box office.

