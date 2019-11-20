Coolie No.1: Paresh Rawal To Play Kader Khan's Role In The Remake

Paresh Rawal is one of those actors who is credited for building the quality of the Indian film industry with his marvellous performances. The veteran star has been in the show business for more than three decades. In the world where only heroic stars get the recognition and love, Paresh Rawal is the one who has gained many fans by essaying several out-of-the-box characters. From comedy to evil, villain roles, the actor can ace it all.

Paresh Rawal in Coolie No.1 remake

The iconic star is going to be seen next in Coolie No.1 remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Paresh Rawal will be reprising the role of Hosjiyar Chand in the remake, which was previously played by Kader Khan in the original movie. The role is about a father looking for an eligible son-in-law who is wealthy and rich. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how differently the Hera Pheri star presents this character on screen.

This is not the first time that Paresh Rawal is taking up a character played by the legendary actor Kader Khan. The Welcome star took one of Kader's character from Himmatwala in its 2013 remake. He played the role of a vicious character named Naryan Das in the film. Other movies that the actor will reportedly be part of next year include Hera Pheri 3, Toofan and the Saina biopic.

Coolie No.1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020. The rom-com movie is directed by David Dhawan who has also directed the original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan, in an interview, mentioned that she feels grateful to do a character played by superstar Karisma Kapoor. Millennials cannot wait to see how this trio will present the cult 90s movie on the big screen.

