'Corona Pyaar Hai' & other titles registered by filmmakers amid COVID 19 pandemic scare

Filmmakers in Bollywood are always on the lookout for new topics they can base their scripts on. However, more than the story, it seems they focus first on finding the appropriate title. One can recall the rush for titles like Abhinandan, Balakot, Pulwama in the aftermath of the intense tension between India and Pakistan in early 2019 or for Article 370 Abolished and more when Article 370 was abrogated by the Parliament late last year.

The latest event that similarly made directors and producers consider titles is the coronavirus. As the virus spread panic across the world, they have been trying their best to register titles surrounding it.

As per reports, Corona Pyaar Hai, a twist to Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai, is one such title that has been registered by Eros International. Krishika Lulla, one of the names behind the banner behind films like Tanu Weds Manu Returns confirmed the news in an interview with a media publication. The producer added that the scripting is currently going on, and, as the name suggests, the pandemic will play a major role in a love story. Lulla added that they were waiting for things to get better at the moment, and once that happens, they plan to take the venture forward in a big way.

The report quoted Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association confirming that there was a rush from filmmakers to register titles based on coronavirus. Apart from Corona Pyaar Hai, another title registered was Deadly Corona, the association confirmed.

Coranavirus affects Bollywood

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has put a brake on the working of the entertainment industry. Be it the release of Sooryavanshi being postponed, shooting of Jersey being put on hold, or film associations calling for shooting to be stopped for two weeks, the artists have followed a safety first approach.

