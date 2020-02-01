Coronavirus: Air India Crew Hailed For Mission To Rescue Indians, B-Town Says 'hats Off'

National carrier Air India sending its crew to rescue Indians stranded in the coronavirus-hit Wuhan earned a thumbs up from Bollywood celebrities. Many of them took to social media and praised the crew with words like ‘salute’ and ‘thumbs up’, while sending prayers and wishes for their good health. Raveena Tandon, Resul Pookutty and Priya Gupta were among those who reacted.

Sharing pictures of the crew, Resul Pookutty saluted them, calling them ‘wonderful’ and their mission as ‘one of the most difficult evacuation flight of their life.’ The Oscar-winning sound artist praised and sent his best wishes for their ‘call way beyond their duty.’

Producer Priya Gupta said it was ‘very difficult job to do’ and said ‘hats off.’ Raveena Tandon prayed for them to be safe.

Here are the tweets

Salute to these Air India’s wonderful Men &Women,left today morning on one of the most difficult evacuation flight of their life along with a medical and engineering team2 Wuhan,to airlift our fellow Indians it's a call way beyond their duty, good luck to @airindiain #AirIndia pic.twitter.com/lUnss4D9W3 — resul pookutty (@resulp) February 1, 2020

Hats off to you @airindiain crew for bringing back fellow Indians back from #Wuhan. Very difficult job to do. Salute🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uHIqYiyncG — Priya Gupta (@priyagupta999) February 1, 2020

Earlier, Harbhajan Singh too had wished the crew the very best for the mission.

The national carrier @airindiain once again comes to the rescue - this time to evacuate Indians from Wuhan, the site of the outbreak of coronavirus. This mission begins today with a Jumbo 747 operating between Delhi and Wuhan.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6TcPm4ZA1P — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 1, 2020

The Air India flight carrying 324 Indians, landed in Delhi from Wuhan on Saturday morning. Another flight departed to the Chinese city, that has become the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, on Saturday.

The official Air India statement read, "Another flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 pm today with a different set of crew, same doctors' team with another aircraft. The rescue team is again headed by Capt Amitabh Singh, Director Operation, Air India."

259 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus in China, as per latest reports. Reports claim around 12,000 persons have been infected with the virus in China.

