Coronavirus Social-Distancing: Hrithik, Varun, Dia, Rajkummar Urge People To Stay Home

Bollywood News

Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness and asserting the importance of 'social distancing' in these difficult times.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood

With the country witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally, Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness and asserting the importance of 'social distancing' in these difficult times.

Rajkummar Rao and Raveena Tandon urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan spoke about the importance of masks in this health crisis. Dia Mirza spoke about the big development — where the G20 countries have injected $5 trillion into the global economy to deal with the economic, social and financial impact of COVID19 pandemic. And Varun Dhawan shared a video of a doctor from Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai, who spoke about the deadly virus.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#staysafe #stayinghome #doyourbit as a responsible citizen. 🇮🇳🙏🏻

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

 

 

First Published:
