Coronavirus Social-Distancing: Hrithik, Varun, Dia, Rajkummar Urge People To Stay Home

With the country witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally, Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness and asserting the importance of 'social distancing' in these difficult times.

Rajkummar Rao and Raveena Tandon urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan spoke about the importance of masks in this health crisis. Dia Mirza spoke about the big development — where the G20 countries have injected $5 trillion into the global economy to deal with the economic, social and financial impact of COVID19 pandemic. And Varun Dhawan shared a video of a doctor from Kasturba Hospital, Mumbai, who spoke about the deadly virus.

The ONLY way to stop this pandemic is #SocialDistancing. Please stay at home and be safe. 🙏🙏🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/FF6iOd8FwF — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 26, 2020

The real life heroes with masks. Saving lives. Let's be kind & cooperate with everyone who is out there, to ensure we are home safe. https://t.co/1bbPtqnW2F — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

It seems impossible to imagine how any one in this world would not agree NOW more than ever before that we are ALL connected. That we need to work together in a united response to humanity. And we CAN and will OVERCOME this together 🌏#COVID2019 #ForPeopleForPlanet #GlobalGoals — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 26, 2020

As a citizen of a developing nation that has #LockedDown for 21days, witnessing the efforts being made every day to keep people safe, the enormous task of managing this human crises, i truly hope that countries come together and help each other. That humanity truly shines. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 26, 2020

Don’t listen to me main koi expert nahi hoon but listen to him he’s the head of battling carona at the Kasturba hospital in Mumbai 🙏🧼 pic.twitter.com/4T0ZkGZqvG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 26, 2020

