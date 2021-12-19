Could You Find Vicky Kaushal’s Name In Katrina’s Mehendi? We Did

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan, the former took to Instagram to flaunt her stunning mehendi-adorned hands-on Instagram. In the latest Instagram post, the Sooryavanshi actor uploaded a photograph of the bridal mehendi and her white and red 'chooda'. The newly married actor, while flaunting the picture of her hands, added the song ‘Nachdi Phira’ on her Instagram stories. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress also captioned the snap with a red heart emoji emoticon. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the couple would be going to the Maldives for their honeymoon, and therefore, one can assume the photograph might be taken from the destined location.

Have a look at Katrina’s Mehendi here:

Meanwhile, the picture which was posted some two hours ago has gone viral on the photo-sharing app. As of now, the picture has attracted millions of likes and tonnes of comments. Celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, and fans of the actor poured in love in the comments section of the post. Apart from the Bollywood celebrities, social media users also took to the comments section and started a contest to discover the name of Kat's husband in the mehendi-adorned hands.

"Not me zooming and finding his name," commented an Instagram user. "Vicky Ka naam kahaa hai Mehendi mein 😏😏😏😏😏😏😏 (Where is the name of Vicky?)," commented the other user.

Katrina's first 'halwa' after the wedding

It is worth mentioning, Katrina Kaif on Friday shared a picture of a bowl filled with 'Halwa' on her Instagram stories. Apparently, the picture was from the post-wedding ritual, 'pehli rasoi' and Vicky Kaushal's reaction is a matter of discussion in town. Pointing an arrow towards the sweet, she mentioned 'maine banaya', meaning that she made it herself. As a reaction to this picture, Vicky Kaushal also uploaded a story where he praised her. Vicky wrote, "Best Halwa Ever!!", adding three kissing emoticons in the story.

Notably, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, with some family and friends. The security was tightened to an extent so that no wedding pictures could be leaked. Deciding to change her Instagram profile picture, Tiger Zinda hai actor added her husband to it, where both could be seen looking at each other with love in their wedding outfits, which left the fans in awe.

