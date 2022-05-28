Last Updated:

Court Permits Jacqueline Fernandez To Travel To Abu Dhabi Amid Money Laundering Case Probe

The court has granted permission to Jacqueline Fernandez to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend and participate in the IIFA Awards 2022. Read on to know more.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for the IIFA Awards amid the investigation of a money-laundering case linked to her. In the latest development, the court has granted her permission to travel to Abu Dhabi to attend the event. She can legally travel to the location between May 31 to June 6, 2022, as per ANI.

This came just days after Fernandez withdrew her petition seeking permission to travel abroad as the event was shifted to June, after which the court questioned her regarding the early approach. The legal representatives acted as per the court's query and added that they would approach the court again after a few days.

Along with Abu Dhabi, Jacqueline Fernandez also sought permission to travel to Nepal and France. However, with regards to Nepal, the Enforcement Directorate previously informed the court that her pass to attend a particular event in the country has been cancelled. Meanwhile, the ED had also dismissed her plea to travel to France, stating that the Kick star had not submitted satisfactory documents.

Why is Jacqueline Fernandez barred from leaving India?

For those unaware, a Lookout Circular (LoC) was issued against her in connection with Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The active LoC against Jacqueline Fernandez led to her brief detention at the Mumbai International Airport last year. Reportedly, Fernandez was stopped by the immigration officials while she was leaving for Muscat for a professional commitment. She was brought to Delhi for questioning.

Post this, Fernandez put in a request for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to cancel the LoC issues against her. However, ED rejected her plea at the time and barred the celebrity from leaving the country.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore and property belonging to actor Jacqueline Fernandez over her links with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Republic TV has accessed Jacqueline's statement to the ED, where the actor claimed that she had been duped by Chandrashekhar after he approached her as an imposter. 

