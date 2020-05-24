COVID-19: An Aged Couple Meet Months After Being Apart; Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza React

Anushka Sharma and Sania Mirza are all hearts for the elderly couple who reunited after being apart for months due to Coronavirus. 89-year old Jean and 91-year old Walter Willard hugged and kissed after spending time in Quarantine due to the ongoing pandemic.

Anushka Sharma called it 'Life' as she saw the couple at the nursing home in New York. They have been married for 70 years. Tennis star Sania Mirza too shared the International broadcaster's video and called it the 'Best thing' on the Internet.

BEST thing I’ve seen on the internet for a whiillleeee ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Vh6drqyx8Z — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 24, 2020

THIS is life 💜💜💜 https://t.co/tqovHreloo — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2020

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying the success of her show Paatal Lok. Sharma produced the show with her brother under the banner of their production house Clean Slate Filmz. The show was released on May 15 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Talking about the overwhelming response that the show has been receiving in an interview, Sharma said that the reason behind the show's success is its content. She added that she and her brother have always sought to give the audience something that they might have never seen before. The actor has said that she thinks that superlative content is the most important yardstick.

Crediting the entire team for the show's success, Sharma said that it is creator Sudip Sharma leading the team from the front and his brilliance that has captured a perspective from a unique, inspiring and discomforting lens. She credited the show's directors to have brought the rawness of the script to life on the screen. Anushka Sharma added that the Paatal Lok cast poured their hearts out in an attempt to bring the script to life on the screen.

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller that stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banarjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Swastika Mukherjee. The plot narrates the story of a cynical inspector who gets the task of investigating a high-profile murder case. As he gets caught up in the investigation, it leads him into the darker realms of the underworld.

