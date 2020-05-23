'They Have A Life Just Like You': Anushka Sharma Raises Voice Against Animals Caged In Zoo

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has always been an avid supporter of animal rights and fighting against any cruelty done to them. The Zero actress is quite active on social media by advocating and informing the people about the cruelty against animals. Recently, Anushka shared a post about animals in cages and how they are treated. Along with it, she shared some truly heartbreaking pictures of the animals who are caged for the entertainment of the people on social media.

Anushka Sharma raises voice against caged animals

Anushka took to her Instagram page and re-posted the post shared by Ted The Stoner which spoke volumes about caged animals. By sharing the pictures, she compared their situation with humans who are tired of the lockdown and want to set themselves free once it gets lifted. She wrote how people are complaining and feeling depressed in this lockdown but, no one cared to think about caged animals. Her posts reminded people of the conditions of animals in the zoo, a circus, or any other established that keeps animals caged. The post also mentioned that people do feel guilty by going to such places but down the line, things have to stop. The post also read that “Keeping a life caged for your entertainment is too unfair.”

Anushka has been a vocal supporter of animal rights, especially during this lockdown phase. Recently, she had shared a list of organizations that are working for animals on Instagram. A part of the post reads, "The love you have showered on these good boys and girls from #PaatalLok is just. Standing for them and helping them live a life of dignity is something I support and continually work towards… and if you’d like to lend your support to them, below is a list of a few organizations.. some of whom I have been working with and some who are doing commendable work, tirelessly towards the betterment of strays…"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been riding on success spree after her digital debut as a producer was appreciated by one and all. Her latest series Paatal Lok received immense appreciation and support from her fans as well as her friends from the entertainment industry.

