COVID-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Daughter Aaradhya Shifted To Nanavati Hospital

After 'self quarantining at home' due to COVID-19, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (46) along with daughter Aaradhya (8) have been shifted to Nanavati Hospital as they tested positive a few days back.

BMC officials informed that currently, both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are stable. Both of them showed mild symptoms, whereas Aishwarya complained of a breathing problem, which is why they were rushed to the hospital.

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and Abhishek Bachchan, 44, revealed their Coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital. A day later, Abhishek confirmed that Aishwarya and Aaradhya had also tested positive, adding that they will be "self-quarantining at home".

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday expressed his gratitude towards well-wishers and fans for supporting him and his actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, as they get treated for novel coronavirus. The father-son duo were admitted to Nanavati hospital last week after they tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old actor has been regularly updating his admires about his health on social media.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city currently has 23,694 active COVID-19 cases.

(With PTI inputs)

