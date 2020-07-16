Amitabh Bachchan says 'hospital protocol restrictive', as he conveys gratitude for prayers

Known to be an intense blogger, Amitabh Bachchan is keeping it short and sweet in his messages from the hospital amid COVID-19 treatment. Big B has been conveying his gratitude to fans and well wishers for the prayers for his health. The megastar once again did so and added that the hospital protocol was ‘restrictive’, so he could not express himself much.

Amitabh Bachchan acknowledged the ‘blessings and love and prayers’ for the ‘well being’ of him and son, Abhishek, who is also under treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. He stated that his ‘gratitude knew no bounds’ as he read the messages on ‘all possible social media.’

Here’s the post

T 3596 -

I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..

my gratitude has no bounds ..

Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love 🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

Along with the tweet, the Piku star also shared a snap of deities, and wrote a verse, in the same way he had done earlier in the day.

T 3596 -

त्वमेव माता च पिता त्वमेव ; त्वमेव बंधुश च सखा त्वमेव ; त्वमेव विद्या द्रविनम त्वमेव , त्वमेव सर्वम मम देव देव pic.twitter.com/Qm8218tarr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

Abhishek also had conveyed his thanks by tweeting a folded handed emoji earlier in the day.

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 16, 2020

As per PTI, both of them are responding well to treatment. The duo is likely to stay in the hospital for at least seven days, and if the results are negative, doctors will take a call on their discharge.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya are currently under home quarantine after they too tested positive for COVID-19. 26 members of the staff of the family have tested negative and the staff of the dubbing studio, where Abhishek was spotted regularly before his diagnosis, too have tested negative.

Big B and Abhishek announced on Saturday that they had tested positive for COVID-19. The duo urged those who had come in contact with them in the last 10 days to get tested, and urged all not to avoid creating any panic.

