COVID-19: Bhumi Pednekar Arranges Oxygen Buses For Hospitals In Karnataka

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has partnered with stand-up comedian-actor Kapil Sharma to help COVID-19 patients in Karnataka amid the ongoing crisis. The actress took to her Instagram stories and informed about delivering the first oxygen bus to Sarwajanik government hospital in Bangalore. Kapil and Bhumi have joined hands to provide oxygen supply for people in Karnataka, through Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Mission Zindagi initiative.

Kapil Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar team up for oxygen buses

The programme will send oxygen buses outside COVID hospitals in Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala-1, and Nelamangala-2 to extend support to those in need. According to ANI, speaking about the noble initiative, the actress revealed that their main focus would be delivering oxygen to people in rural areas so that they do not suffer due to lack of amenities.

“Our country is currently witnessing the second wave of this deadly virus which has now penetrated rural India. With so many cases coming from smaller towns and villages where medical assistance and aid might be limited, the need of the hour is to provide oxygen to the patients. Through Mission Zindagi, we are focusing our attention towards rural India and are starting with some districts in Karnataka."

She further explained, "Our buses would be installed with oxygen concentrators that would provide tertiary care to patients outside district hospital emergencies while they wait for a bed. Our buses will help share the load of hospitals in smaller towns where the cases are now rising. I'm glad we collaborated with Kapil on this leg of the mission as he is well-loved by many. I want to do my bit to ensure that as many COVID-19 patients get the help that they critically need and I'm thankful to Gurudev for being a beacon of hope at this time of crisis."

On the other hand, Kapil shared that with this initiative they plan to extend it to other states in need as well. “As humans, we have to support each other right now. I'm also doing my bit. It is my honour to associate with the extraordinary work that Gurudev and BJS (Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana) are doing. With Bhumi, who is doing exemplary work towards COVID relief, this initiative with mobile oxygen buses, we have now started supporting people in Karnataka and planning to take this to more states as well,” opined Kapil.

Apart from this, Bhumi Pednekar also sent hot UV distilled water dispensers to South Goa’s district hospitals as part of her initiative ‘COVID warrior.’ She shared a picture of the same on her Instagram story while thanking all the people who contributed to achieving this.

IMAGE: BHUMIPEDNEKAR/ Instagram/ PTI

