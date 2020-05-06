COVID-19 Breakthrough: The State Of Israel Tweets Varun Dhawan's Dialogue; Actor Reacts

Mumbai
Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently dropped a comment on an Israeli official's tweet that spoke about achieving a 'significant breakthrough' in finding an antidote for COVID-19 treatment. He wrote, 'Hope this is true'. Fans in huge numbers also prayed for India's quick recovery, by dropping pleasing replies on Varun Dhawan's comment. 

Replying to Varun Dhawan, the official handle of The State of Israel, responded by using one of his dialogues from ABCD 2 and wrote, "सही दिशा में उठा हर कदम ... अपने आप में एक मंज़िल है... आखिर ज़िन्दगी का मतलब ही अपना अगला कदम चुनना है।" [sic]

This left Varun surprised and happy, and the actor replied to them saying that he was glad to see that the dialogue travelled all the way to Israel.

COVID-19 treatment: Could this molecule be developed into a medicine?

Amid the menace of the Coronavirus pandemic and with no specific antidote to it so far, Israel's Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has claimed that his country has made a significant breakthrough towards the treatment for the deadly virus.  

The "monoclonal neutralising antibody" developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) "can neutralise it [the disease-causing coronavirus] inside carriers' bodies," Israel's defence minister said in a statement.

 

 

 

First Published:
