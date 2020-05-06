COVID-19 Breakthrough: The State Of Israel Tweets Varun Dhawan's Dialogue; Actor Reacts

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently dropped a comment on an Israeli official's tweet that spoke about achieving a 'significant breakthrough' in finding an antidote for COVID-19 treatment. He wrote, 'Hope this is true'. Fans in huge numbers also prayed for India's quick recovery, by dropping pleasing replies on Varun Dhawan's comment.

Replying to Varun Dhawan, the official handle of The State of Israel, responded by using one of his dialogues from ABCD 2 and wrote, "सही दिशा में उठा हर कदम ... अपने आप में एक मंज़िल है... आखिर ज़िन्दगी का मतलब ही अपना अगला कदम चुनना है।" [sic]

This left Varun surprised and happy, and the actor replied to them saying that he was glad to see that the dialogue travelled all the way to Israel.

सही दिशा में उठा हर कदम ... अपने आप में एक मंज़िल है... आखिर ज़िन्दगी का मतलब ही अपना अगला कदम चुनना है।



“Every step taken in the right direction... is like achieving the goal in itself... After all life is all about the next step" https://t.co/EETsHnedUK — Israel ישראל | #StayHomeStaySafe (@Israel) May 6, 2020

😀 glad to knw this dialogue has travelled all the way to israel sending love and positivity 🙏 #Abcd2 https://t.co/5dFr2DgdrQ — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 6, 2020

COVID-19 treatment: Could this molecule be developed into a medicine?

Amid the menace of the Coronavirus pandemic and with no specific antidote to it so far, Israel's Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has claimed that his country has made a significant breakthrough towards the treatment for the deadly virus.

The "monoclonal neutralising antibody" developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) "can neutralise it [the disease-causing coronavirus] inside carriers' bodies," Israel's defence minister said in a statement.

#BREAKING: Joint statement by the Israeli Ministery of Defense and the Israel Institute for Biological Research: A significant breakthrough has been achieved in finding an antidote to the Corona virus that attacks the virus and can neutralize it in the sick body — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 4, 2020

More: According to the Institute's researchers: "The antibody development phase is over. A goal for international companies to produce the antibody in commercial quantities " — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 4, 2020

