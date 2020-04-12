COVID-19: Farah Khan's Daughter Raises Rs 70,000 To Feed Homeless, Stray Animals

Filmmaker Farah Khan on Sunday said that her 12-year-old daughter Anya has raised Rs 70,000 by sketching, the proceeds of which will go towards feeding the homeless and stray animals affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the filmmaker took to social media to announce that Anya has decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals.

"So my 12 yr old Anya has raised 70,000 rs in 5 days, by sketching your pets for a 1000 rs a sketch. All the money is being used to feed strays and needy. "Thank you all the kind hearted people who have ordered sketches and donated (sic)," Farah wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira wrote, "More power to her" and Zoya Akhtar called Anya a 'rockstar'. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor, Sania Mirza, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and many others cheered and dropped hearts in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja donate 100% Bhaane's e-shop revenue to help stray animals; Read

India is currently under the lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the Coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 8,000 people and claimed 273 lives in the country.

Provide food, water to stray animals hit by lockdown: Yediyurappa to people

Voicing concern over the plight of stray animals struggling to find food due to COVID-19 lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the people to feed those around their homes and also provide water.

"Due to scorching heat of Sun and lockdown, cats, dogs and birds are suffering without water and food," he said in a tweet in Kannada, sharing a picture of him standing next to a cat drinking milk, apparently offered by him. "In cities this situation much serious. So I appeal to people that dogs and birds get food and water. #feedthehungers," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.