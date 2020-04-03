Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Donate 100% Bhaane's E-shop Revenue To Help Stray Animals; Read

The founder-CEO of urban-contemporary clothing brand Bhaane, Anand Ahuja and his wife Sonam Kapoor, took to their social media handles to announce that they have dedicated 100% revenue of Bhaane's e-shop to help feed stray animals.

Sharing Mahatma Gandhi's quote as a picture, "The greatness of a nation and it's moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated," Bhaane's official handle added, "For years, Bhaane HQ has shared space with animals from around. Due to the lockdown, many of these urban animals like dogs, cats and cows, who were depending on local street businesses and passers by are now starving of hunger.Team Bhaane has pledged to donate 100% of the revenue from our e-shop to providing food for our street companions. Join us at #bhaaneforlife" [sic]

A host of celebrities, including producer Bhushan Kumar, actors Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, have joined their Bollywood peers in pledging money to various relief funds aimed at combating the Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, Sonam Kapoor on a regular basis has been spreading awareness and safety measures with her followers to fight coronavirus.

She wrote, "Social distancing is really working, you guys. We need to continue to keep this up so we can overcome this together." [sic]

This is an excellent initiative. And I will be donating. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 https://t.co/xpLAzalhgg — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 29, 2020

