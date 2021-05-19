COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Procures 500 Oxygen Concentrators, Cylinders To Support India

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who recently started the fundraiser campaign in association with GiveIndia recently took to her Instagram stories and informed about raising US Dollar 3 million (Rs 22 crore). After raising the money, Priyanka revealed that she has used the funds to procure oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and hire manpower. As the country grapples to fight the virus, Priyanka shared that through the initiative, she has been able to procure 500 oxygen concentrators which are providing oxygen supply to more than 2500 patients every month.

Priyanka Chopra donates oxygen cylinders & concentrators amid pandemic

Other than this, she shared that she has been also able to purchase 422 oxygen cylinders and hire manpower for 10 vaccination centres. The 38-year-old actress thanked everyone for their generous donations. Earlier, the actress had informed about raising US dollar 1 million. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas expressed their sincere gratitude to the people for coming in support of the campaign and doing their bit to help.

“Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world.” Priyanka had announced her fundraiser in a post on social media. The actress’s foundation, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Foundation, in association with GiveIndia started the fundraiser.

COVID-19 tally in India

India reported 3,89,851 daily recoveries. 20 states show a decline in new cases in the past 24 hours. Over 13 lakh vaccinations in the past 24 hours. Daily spike remained below 3 lakh mark for 3rd time since 26 April. Over 20 lakh samples tested in the past 24 hr, the highest ever. India’s recovery rate touches 86.23%. India’s active case rate falls to 12.66%. Clinical trial for vaccinating 2-18 years to begin in 10-12 days. Mumbai's daily covid case tally drops below 1000 after 10 weeks.

(IMAGE:PRIYANKACHOPRA/Instagram/PTI)

