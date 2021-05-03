Last Updated:

COVID: R Madhavan Urges To 'spare A Thought For Kids', Says 'make Sure They Feel Secure'

With the daily surge in the number of coronavirus cases, it has been taking a toll on the mental health of people, especially the young minds.

R Madhavan's message for children amid COVID, says 'please spare a thought for the young'

With the daily surge in the number of coronavirus cases, it has been taking a toll on the mental health of people, especially children. Actor R Madhavan took to Twitter and penned a note urging all to spare a thought for young children at home, and ensure they feel comfortable and safe. He further highlighted the importance of explaining the ongoing pandemic situation to children so that they can fight back the disease and emerge stronger than before. Madhavan wrote that amid all the chaos regarding the disease, children are the ones who are going through a lot and need to be assured about their safety.

R Madhavan's note on mental health of children amid pandemic

While captioning the post, he wrote, “In all this chaos, uncertainty, and stress please spare a thought for the young kids at home. Their world has become frightening and they have are being mostly neglected. Explain to them what is happening and make sure that they feel comforted and secure what we fight this battle.”  Several fans of the actor hailed him for his thought-provoking post and also wrote how the coming up generation is scared. They also suggested some other ways where people can also help in educating children amid the pandemic. One of the users wrote, “So true! A part of this generation will grow up thinking this is normal!” Another user wrote, “Yes sir they're frustrated, scared,? feeling insecure, but we're trying to distract them.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Already kids were not going out to play enough, instead kept watching youtube mobiles Ipads TVs. Now it's, even more, worse with everyone stuck inside their homes.”

Earlier, on May 2, the actor highlighted a scam of the selling of fake Remdesivir injection. A post about a con person named Amit Agarwal is doing the rounds on Twitter. It stated that the person would claim to sell Remdesivir for Rs 3000/vial anywhere in India. After one made the payment, one would realise that they have been cheated when the person would stop picking up their calls. Madhavan posted that it was even he had received the post for such an offer. The 3 Idiots actor was diagnosed with COVID-19. He had informed on April 11 that he had recovered from the virus.
 

