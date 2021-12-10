Criminal Complaint Filed Against Deepika Padukone & '83' Makers Over Alleged Cheating

A UAE-based financier approached Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court and filed a criminal complaint against actor Deepika Padukone and the producers of the upcoming film 83. The complaint has been filed on the 'grounds of cheating and criminal conspiracy' as per what Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee informed Republic Media Network on Friday. Padukone is one of the producers of the sports film, which is slated for a theatrical release on December 24.

Criminal complaint filed against producers of 83 including Deepika Padukone

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, representing the UAE-based firm mentioned that his client initiated 'strict legal proceedings' as the producers of 83 did not resolve the matter 'amicably'. He said-

"It is true that my client has filed a criminal complaint against all the Producers of the film 83 on the grounds of cheating and criminal conspiracy. My client had no other option but to initiate strict legal proceedings, as the producers did not seem interested in resolving the dispute amicably, despite full knowledge of my client's rights. The matter would now be taken up by respective Courts."

Image: Twitter/@83thefilm, @deepikapadukone