CWG 2022: Bollywood Celebrates India's Gold Medal; Waxes Lyrical About Mirabai Chanu

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu once again scripted history by winning the first gold for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The athlete won the gold medal in the Women's 49kg category as she lifted a combined weight of 201kg (88kg in snatch, 113kg in clean & jerk). In the process, Chanu also created a new Commonwealth Games record and also broke the national record.

Meanwhile, Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius won the silver medal as she lifted a total weight of 172kg. Canada's Hannah Kaminski won the bronze medal thanks to her combined effort of 171kg. Fans as well as B-town celebs have been pouring in wishes for India's historic win in weightlifting.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to her official Twitter handle and uploaded a picture of Mirabai Chanu which saw her lifting weight. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Congratulations Champion @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022".

Congratulations Champion @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/X9zMhIQIGv — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 30, 2022

Singer Palak Muchhal also tweeted, "First Gold for India at #CWG2022 Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins Gold in Women's 49kg weightlifting event So proud of you @mirabai_chanu .. thank you for bringing us Gold! #CommonwealthGames | #MirabaiChanu #TeamIndia | #Cheer4India | #CWG2022India".

First Gold for India at #CWG2022 🇮🇳🥇



Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins Gold in Womens 49kg weightlifting event 🏋️‍♀️



So proud of you @mirabai_chanu .. thank you for bringing us Gold! 💕🙏🏻#CommonwealthGames | #MirabaiChanu#TeamIndia | #Cheer4India | #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/vElSviBOSX — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) July 30, 2022

Actor Urmila Matondkar also headed to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Golden Girl Congratulations #MirabaiChanu So very proud of you @mirabai_chanu Congratulations India #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022".

