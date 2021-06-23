Dabboo Ratnani Shares Fun BTS Photos With Sunny Leone From Calendar Shoot

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani is known for the calendar photo shoot that he does every year. Many famous celebrities become a part of his calendar and showcase their photogenic selves. This year too, many celebrities became a part of the calendar shoot including Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Vidya Balan, and others. Actor Sunny Leone was also a part of the photoshoot for this year's calendar and Dabboo Ratnani shared a fun BTS photo of the actor from the shoot.

In the series of Behind-the-scene photos shared by Dabboo on Instagram, Sunny Leone and Dabboo can be seen hiding behind a huge Beige coloured hat in the first photo. Sunny makes it more fun as she gives a surprised reaction behind the hat. In the second photo, Dabboo’s wife, Manisha Ratnani seems to have joined the duo. She too holds the hat along with Dabboo and the three of them seem to hide behind the big hat. Dabboo captioned the photo as, “With Sweet Sunny”.

Previously, Dabboo Ratnani had posted many behind-the-scene photos from the shoot with Sunny Leone. He posted a boomerang of Sunny as she draped the hat around her body and showed a victory sign. In another post, Dabboo shared a picture of him and Sunny as the two stand facing opposite sides with their back together. The photographer wrote, “Friendship Is… Knowing Someone’s Got Your Back!”.

Dabboo Ratnani often posts behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot of the calendar. Recently, he took to his Instagram account and posted a BTS picture from the shoot with actor Vidya Balan. In the picture, both can be seen standing by each other as they both smile for the camera. Dabboo captioned the photo as, “ Friendship Is…A Shoulder To Lean On”. In another BTS photo, Dabboo can be seen posing for a photo with Abhishek Bachchan and he wrote, “Happiness Is…A Warm Hug From Your Buddy”.

Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar

The Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar was announced on June 11. This year, actors like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, John Abraham and many others are featured in the calendar. Actor Tara Sutaria and Vijay Deverakonda made their first appearance in the Dabboo Ratnani calendar.

IMAGE: DABBOO RATNANI/ INSTAGRAM

