Dalljiet Kaur, Nikhil Patel Get Matching Tattoos, Say 'Stamped For Life'

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot on March 18. After wrapping up the wedding festivities, the newlyweds went to Bangkok for their honeymoon. Recently, the couple got inked together.

Their team shared some photos wherein the couple could be seen flaunting their new tattoos. They got inked on their ankles. The tattoos also have a hidden meaning behind them.

The design features a movie clapper with 'Take 2' along with a date - 7/09/2022 written on it. While the clapper and Take 2 represent their second innings in life, the date represents the time they met each other for the first time. Sharing the phoot, Daljiet wrote, "Stamped for life."

Talking about the significance of the tattoos, a source close to the couple said, "Both Dalljiet and Nikhil have been married earlier that did not work out well but it did not make them lose faith in love and the institution of marriage. They got themselves inked saying ‘Take2’ to perfectly describe their second innings in life and a beautiful one at that.”

Dalljiet Kaur's message to divorced people

Dalljiet Kaur recently penned a heartfelt note on social media. She urged "divorced and widowed people" to not lose hope and asked them to not let the "fears define their future."

She wrote, "UMMEED means to HOPE. want to take a moment to tell all the divorced & widowed people out there not to give up hope, and keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them…yet! Worst case scenario things may go wrong again…it’s OK! Don’t let fears more define your future. Take your chances. DREAM. HOPE. PURSUE HAPPINESS."

Take a look at the post below:

The actress was previously married to TV actor Shalin Bhanot. They are co-parenting their son Jaydon. Her husband Nikhil has two daughters from his previous marriage. While one of his daughters lives with his ex-wife, another is living with Nikhil and Dalljiet.