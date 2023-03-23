Dalljiet Kaur On Remarrying: Dream, Hope And Pursue Happiness

Dalljiet Kaur recently made headlines for tying the knot for the second time. While her friends, family and followers cheered the actor’s decisions, some people also criticised the actress. The actress has been vocal about her past relationship and has also spoken about finding love again.

Dalljiet Kaur, after divorcing Shalin Bhanot, tied the knot for the second time with her long-term boyfriend Nikhil Patel on March 18. Dalljiet and Shalin were married for 6 years and had a 5-year-old son when they opted for a divorce. Nikhil has also tied the knot for the second time, after being divorced once. While on her honeymoon, Dalljiet shared a picture from her wedding festivities and opened up about divorce.

Sharing the picture, the actor captioned, “UMMEED” means to HOPE. "Agar dream karne ki himmat hai to usse poora karne ki bhi hogi. When life pulls you down and society tries persuading you and giving you a million negative reasons why you shouldn’t do it... that’s exactly why you should! Don’t let anyone define your life. You only have one life to live, so give it everything that you have. Let your kids, friends & family know that happiness is not defined by stereotypes, it’s defined by experiences and what comes from them.”

Dalljiet’s message to divorced people

Addressing all the divorced and widowed people, Dalljeit wrote, “I want to take a moment to tell all the divorced & widowed people out there not to give up hope, and keep looking for your soulmate as you may have not crossed paths with them…yet! Worst case scenario things may go wrong again…it’s OK! Don’t let fears more define your future. Take your chances. DREAM. HOPE. PERSUE HAPPINESS.”

Several fans and friends of the actress have dropped their comments supporting her. Dalljiet had previously shared that following her wedding, she will be moving to South Africa with her husband and son, Jaydon. The actress and her husband, Nikhil are currently on their honeymoon in Singapore.