'Darlings': Alia Bhatt Along With Co-stars Indulge In Script Reading Session, See Pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who has a list of films lined up has finally begun with the preparations for her next film Darlings starring Vijay Verma as her co-actor.The actress who recently wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Gangubai Kathiawadi recently indulged in lively script reading sessions with the cast and team of the forthcoming film.

Darlings script reading sessions

Alia’s production house Eternal Shine Productions took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the script reading sessions and described it as “Chapter 1: Introduction, Yeh comedy thodi dark hai (This comedy is dark one)." The picture showed Alia Bhatt’s other co-stars including Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Verma. The schedule of Darlings began earlier this week when Alia Bhatt checked into Instagram with an emotional post: "I don't know what it is... a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body... I dream all night about messing up my lines... become jumpy... reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away... and it shouldn't - because being nervous... and feeling unsure means you really really care."

Alia had announced Darlings in March. The movie is being helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, a directorial debut for the writer. The story is set in Mumbai, in a lower-middle-class neighbourhood, where a mother-daughter duo, played by Alia and Shefali, finds courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Apart from Darlings, on the work front, Alia Bhatt co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Her line-up of films also includes SS Rajamouli's much-talked-about RRR, in which she works with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn. RRR marks Alia Bhatt's south cinema debut.

IMAGE: ETERNALSUNSHINEPRODUCTION/ALIABHATT/Instagram

