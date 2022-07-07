'Darlings': Scene From Alia Bhatt-starrer Sparks Hilarious Meme Fest Online; Actor Reacts

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Darlings. While the actor is playing the lead role in the crime drama opposite Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah, she has also donned the producer's hat as she is making her production debut under her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner.

As the film is about a month away from its release, Alia Bhatt recently unveiled its first-ever teaser. The teaser gave a glimpse of the spine-chilling story and also sparked meme fest on the internet.

Darlings teaser introduced Alia Bhatt's quirky character and also her close bond with her mom, played by Shefali Shah. In one of the scenes from the teaser, both Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah could be seen sitting in a police station, where they interacted with the police officer about a murder. They also revealed that they murdered a person in their dream. The actors' expressions have won the internet's heart which has resulted in several memes.

Alia Bhatt herself reacted to the memes as she could also be seen enjoying them.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt reshared several memes surfacing on the internet. The actor seemingly enjoyed them and found the memes worth sharing. One of them saw Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's still from the police station scene while its caption read, "When we say 'bhaiya baju wali dukan me to isse bhi saste me mil raha hai' and shopkeeper says 'toh wahi se lelo.'"

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to unveil the teaser of Darlings. The teaser begins with Alia Bhatt narrating a popular story of a scorpion and a frog. While she narrates, the visuals give a hint of how her character is with a simple man played by Vijay Varma. The teaser further becomes intriguing as Roshan Mathew enters the frame. It also shows a quirky and mysterious mother-daughter relationship between Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah as they talk about a murder they had attempted in a dream. The film is set to hit Netflix on August 5, 2022. Take a look at the film's latest teaser.

