'Dasvi': Abhishek Bachchan Announces Trailer Release Date, Father Amitabh Reacts

After announcing about his upcoming film Dasvi on OTT, actor Abhishek Bachchan updated about the date of its trailer release. The actor shared a new poster from the film that showed him in the role of Gangaram Choudhary. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

The film directed by Tushar Jalota is slated to release on Netflix on April 7. The actor updated fans that the trailer of the film will drop on March 23. After treating fans with the teaser of the film, Abhishek treated fans with a new poster. Featuring lead star Abhishek Bachchan, the poster sees him seated on a red throne looking dapper yet desi. The actor exudes pure swagger in this avatar. And that’s not all, there’s another surprise in store! The Dasvi trailer is all set to drop on March 23.

Abhishek Bachchan drops Dasvi trailer release date

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022. The Big Bull actor will be seen playing the role of Gangaram Chaudhary who is in jail and has decided to give 10th class board exams from inside the prison.

His post received thunderous respone from fans and friends including father-megastar Amitabh Bachchan who also expressed his curiosity towards the trailer rrelease. Earlier, Abhishek had shared the teaser and wrote, "From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes! #Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in (sic)."



Dasvi is all set to mark the actor's fourth venture on OTT after a successful run of Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas. He also wowed the audience with his performance in the gritty drama Breath: Into The Shadows. The makers of Dasvi wrapped the film's shoot last year in April. The film is touted to be a comedy with a social message, in which Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, while Nimrat Kaur will portray Bimla Devi. Yami Gautam will be seen playing a police officer in the movie.

IMAGE: Instagram/Bachchan/PTI