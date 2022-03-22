'Dasvi': Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Introduce Their Characters Ahead Of Trailer Launch

With just a day left for the trailer launch of the upcoming film Dasvi, actors Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur who is a part of the star cast treated fans with their first glimpse. The social drama directed by Tushar Jalota also stars Abhishek Bachchan in a key role. Before the trailer launch, Ymi and Nimrat surprised fans with their spectacular looks from the film.

The trailer of the film is expected to release on March 23 leaving fans all excited to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. The new posters show Yami and Nimrat in their respective characters which have just doubled the anticipation of the fans. The film is bankrolled by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan, and Bake My Cake Films.

Dasvi makers introduce Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur's first look

The film will be streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022. Yami introduced her character as police officer Jyoti Deswal. Known for her strict nature, the actor informed that her character is such that she does not empathize with anyone. "Power, position ya makkhan lagane se naa pighalti ye sakht chhori. Miliye Jyoti Deswal se #Dasvi trailer mein. #DasviTrailer out tomorrow at 11 am!" wrote Yami.

On the other hand, Nimrat also shared her first look where she will be seen playing Abhishek's wife Bimla Devi Chaudhary in the film. In the first look, the Airlift actor can be seen wearing a blue saree with vermillion on her forehead as she sits with a sad face. The poster shows her as the chief minister. The quirky looks of the entire star cat just increase the enthusiasm of the fans who are eagerly waiting to watch them in the trailer.

Earlier, Abhishek had shared his first glimpse where he informed bout essaying the role of Gangaram Chaudhary who is in jail and has decided to give 10th class board exams from inside the prison. Dasvi is all set to mark the actor's fourth venture on OTT after a successful run of Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas. He also wowed the audience with his performance in the gritty drama Breath: Into The Shadows. The makers of Dasvi wrapped the film's shoot last year in April. The film is touted to be a comedy with a social message.

IMAGE: Instagram/YamiGautam/NimratOfficial/Bachchan