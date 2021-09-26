Daughter's Day: From Neetu Kapoor To Soni Razdan, Bollywood Showers Love On Their Girls

As the world celebrates International Daughter's Day today, Bollywood too, dedicated the day to their daughters and wished them a lifetime of happiness. Veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan shared heartfelt posts on social media while showering love on their daughters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, respectively.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu called Riddhima her 'most precious gift' as she shared a lovely picture of herself with her daughter. "Happy daughters day..most precious gift for a mother @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial[sic]," she captioned the photo in which the mother-daughter duo is twinned in black.

Soni Razdan shares heartwarming memories on Daughter's Day 2021

While Soni Razdan took out some cherished memories with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from their childhood days to make an adorable Daughter's Day video. The video is an amazing collection of selfies of the three of them taken together and few photos of Alia and Shaheen as kids.

Alongside the video, Soni Razdan wrote, "God only knows what and where I’d be without you two @shaheenb @aliaabhatt Happy Daughters Day my dearest ones #daughtersday #mothersanddaughters #betisarethebest[sic]." Neetu was quick enough to notice Soni's beautiful post and dropped three heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look:

Suneil Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor shower love on their daughters

Among others, actors Suneil Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, and Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavana also took to social media to wish their daughters on the special day. While Suneil shared a lovely picture of himself with his daughter Athiya, and wrote, "Daughter by birth….bestest friend ever by[sic]" with a heart emoji. Sanjay, on the other hand, uploaded a series of throwback photos featuring himself with Shanaya as little baby from her childhood. He captioned it as, "Happy daughters Day, You make us proud[sic]."

Bhavana, the mother of Rysa Panday and actor Ananya Panday, shared beautiful photos of her girls on Daughters' Day. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of Ananya and Rysa sitting together and sipping their drinks as they smile for the camera. Loves of My Life !!!!!!!! Happy Daughters Day ♥️♥️♥️ my Aanchoo and Rysoo and to all the beautiful daughters out there !!!! 🧿🧿🤗🤗♥️♥️ @ananyapanday @rysapanday[sic]."

Check the posts here:

(Image: Neetu54/SoniRazdan/Suneil.Shetty/Sanjaykapoor2500/BhavanaPandey/Instagram)