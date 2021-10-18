David Harbour Reveals He Was Not First Choice To Play Stranger Things' Jim Hoppe

Soon after its release in 2016, Stranger Things took over the internet and became the talk to the town. Apart from Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, fans also fell in love with Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, who recently attended the New York Comic Con 2021. The actor mentioned that he was not the first choice to be a cast as Hopper, and a 'big movie star' was approached before him for the role.

David Harbour opens about his role of Jim Hopper

In a recent appearance at New York Comic Con 2021, David Harbour opened up about his role on the Netflix hit show, Stranger Things. The actor mentioned that there was an actor who was offered the role of Jim Hopper, fondly called Hop before him. Without taking any names the actor stated that a 'big movie star' was initially approached for the role. The actor also shared that when he is in a 'self-hatred mood', he Googles himself and sees a few articles that mention which actor was originally considered for the role of the town's police officer. However, Harbour mentioned that he still did not know who the actual celebrity was and asked fans to inform him if they had any idea, so he could 'thank them for passing' on the opportunity.

More about Jim Hopper

David Harbour has been playing the role of Jim Hopper since the show premiered in 2016. His character was introduced as small-town police, who was also an alcoholic. He became the main point of contact during the investigation of Will Byers' disappearance and won the hearts of fans. Later in the show, he also brought Eleven home and the two shared a strong bond with each other.

Stranger Things 4

The upcoming season of the much-loved show is one that fans wait for eagerly. The trailer of the season was dropped at the Netflix TUDUM Live event, which was held online last month. After an agonizing wait, fans finally got a glimpse into the upside-down world and the introduction of the 'Creel House'. The series is slated to release on Netflix next year.

(Image: Instagram/@3pcfr, Twitter/@strangerthings4)