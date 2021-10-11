'Stranger Things' Actor David Harbour Thinks Show's 4th Instalment Is Similar To 'Lost'

Netflix's sci-fi horror drama television series Stranger Things is all set to return on the sample screen with its highly-anticipated season four. David Harbour who played the role of Chief Hopper in the show teased fans about the upcoming season. Also earlier this year, producer Shawn Levy in an interview with Variety said that season four of the show was much more ambitious than the preceding three seasons.

Earlier this year makes dropped the first teaser for Stranger Things season, revealing a shaved-head Hopper who had survived the events of season 3 and was a prisoner in a Russian jail. As per Screenrant, Harbour attended the series panel at New York Comic-Con on Saturday to discuss the upcoming season of the show. The actor tested fans and said that compared the upcoming season to ABC's supernatural series Lost.

He said, "What we're trying to do, as we elaborate this thing, [is] to draw it back and make sure that we don't have an end game like, some of us thought about, that show Lost. 'What happened to the polar bear?!'" joked Harbour. "We're trying to draw in, so the [elements of the story line] starts to come to a head and becomes a complete piece...Season 4 lays a lot of pipe for that."

Stranger Things stars an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Cara Buono and Dacre Montgomery. The series has received critical acclaim for its characterization, pacing, atmosphere, acting, soundtrack, directing, writing, and homages to 1980s films.

The show since its premiere in 2016 has attracted record viewership on Netflix and has a broad, active and international fan base. The series has received multiple awards and nominations including 39 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and six wins, four Golden Globe Award nominations, a British Academy Television Award nomination and many more. The Duffer Brothers, the creators of the show have said that Stranger Things is likely to end after its fourth or fifth season.

