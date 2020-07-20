'Day Is Filled With Your Love': Amitabh Bachchan Pens Note Amid Ongoing COVID-19 Treatment

With Amitabh Bachchan's treatment going on at Nanavati Hospital for Coronavirus, the nation only prays for his quick recovery each day. Thanking for all the love, Bachchan on Monday took to his Twitter handle to express gratitude.

He wrote, "T 3600 - In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude"

T 3600 - In these times of trial .. the entire day is filled with your love and care .. and I can only express what best I can from here .. my immense gratitude .. pic.twitter.com/7ZbZauBmQG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2020

Previously, the 77-year-old had updated his blog with a message of gratitude to his fans and the Almighty. After wishing members of the EF or ‘extended family’, he thanked the fans for the messages and wishes.

He wrote, “the value of connect is supreme .. the value of your presence is supreme .. the value of all the prayers, the duas, .. from Mandirs, Masjids, Churches , Gurudwaras , from the Synagogues .. that you so generously give reaches us .. and we are overwhelmed by your love and care .. .. we are so fortunate to have all of you in our lives .. to give us strength and to tell us each moment that we are not alone .. thank you seems so inadequate .. but it does carry with it much more than what it means in mere letters .. Love .. (sic)

As per a report on news agency PTI, Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya are responding well to treatment. As per sources, Bachchan Sr and Abhishek, who were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai first, could be discharged in two-three days.

Amitabh Bachchan shares quote of father, updates blog from 'CoViD Ward, Hospi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.