Amitabh Bachchan shares quote of father, updates blog from 'CoViD Ward, Hospi'

Amitabh Bachchan has been an intense blogger for over 4500 days, apart from being extremely active on Twitter, where he is one of the most-followed Indians. Even as Big B undergoes treatment for COVID-19, he has ensured that he doesn’t miss about on his updates online. The Shahenshah, though with comparitively shorter posts, has kept his fans assured on his health, with message of gratitude and verses.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Conveys Gratitude With Fan-made Pic; Family Responding Well To Treatment

In his latest tweet, Amitabh Bachchan shared a verse of his late father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The verse spoke about lending solidarity with those who were straightforward, those stood up for their rights, those who did not tolerate injustice, and those who went forward irrespective of whether they were alone or with a crowd. The actor’s message was dedicated to those who ‘protect us.’

Here’s the post

T 3599 -मैं हूँ उनके साथ, खड़ी जो सीधी रखते अपनी रीढ़।



कभी नहीं जो तज सकते हैं⁰अपना न्यायोचित अधिकार,⁰

कभी नहीं जो सह सकते हैं⁰शीश नवाकर अत्याचार,⁰

एक अकेले हों या उनके⁰साथ खड़ी हो भारी भीड़;⁰

मैं हूँ उनके साथ, खड़ी जो सीधी रखते अपनी रीढ़।

~ HRB

to them that protect us — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 19, 2020

Previously, the 77-year-old had updated his blog with a message of gratitude to his fans and the Almighty. After wishing members of the EF or ‘extended family’, he thanked the fans for the messages and wishes.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Popular Film In Afghanistan Is 'Khuda Gawah'; Read More Trivia

He wrote, “the value of connect is supreme .. the value of your presence is supreme .. the value of all the prayers, the duas, .. from Mandirs, Masjids, Churches , Gurudwaras , from the Synagogues .. that you so generously give reaches us .. and we are overwhelmed by your love and care .. .. we are so fortunate to have all of you in our lives .. to give us strength and to tell us each moment that we are not alone .. thank you seems so inadequate .. but it does carry with it much more than what it means in mere letters .. Love .. (sic)

Interestingly, Big B had an interesting way to share his location, and unlike ‘Jalsa, Mumbai’, that fans were familiar with, he wrote ‘CoViD Ward, Hospi’ as the location where the blog was updated.

As per a report on PTI, Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya are responding well to treatment. As per sources, Bachchan Sr and Abhishek, who were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai first, could be discharged in two-three days.

READ: Did You Know Prabhas Starrer 'Billa' Is The Fourth Remake Of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Don'?

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Saudagar': The Only Film That Paired Bachchan With Nutan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.