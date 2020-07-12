'Dear Amitji, Abhishek, Ayurveda...': Juhi Chawla's Recovery Wish Gets 'auto-corrected'

After Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, two more members of the megastar's family - daughter-in-law Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya - have tested coronavirus positive, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. Aishwarya's mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan has tested negative, the minister said in a tweet.

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla took to her Twitter handle on Sunday to wish speedy recovery for the Bachchan family but instead of Aishwarya/Aaradhya, looks like the word got 'auto-corrected' and it came out to be 'Ayurveda'. While some fans wondered who 'Ayurveda' was, others just blamed 'Auto-correct' for this error.

Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega ... 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🌿🙏@juniorbachchan @SrBachchan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 12, 2020

Reactions

You meant Aishwarya I believe. #Ayurveda must be an auto-correct.



This auto correct 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️ — PS ✨ (@horngrappy) July 12, 2020

Who's ayurveda 🧐 — Dolli (@desh_bhkt) July 12, 2020

Auto correct 😅 — 🇮🇳J€€TU🌞🌞 (@Jeetu22290767) July 12, 2020

Bachchan family mein Ayurveda naam ka kaun banda hai ? — chacha lame monk (@oldschoolmonk) July 12, 2020

Meanwhile, civic authorities are sanitising the residential and office premises of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu area after the megastar and his family members tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday. Contact-tracing was also being done, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The BMC teams were sanitising their residential and office premises per the standard operating procedures, the official said. A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, he added. Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and outside the Nanavati Hospital, where the veteran actor and his son were admitted, police said.

Some people tried to gather outside the hospital, but were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road there, a police official said.

(with PTI inputs)

