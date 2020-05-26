Decoding Nushrat Bharucha's Look From Her Forthcoming Film 'Chhalaang'

The makers of Chhalaang early this year released the first look poster of the upcomer. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles, is reported to narrate a quirky tale of a sports teacher. Chhalaang set in Uttar Pradesh will have Nushrat Bharucha sporting an Indian attire. Here's decoding Nushrat Bharucha's look from Chhalaang.

Decoding Nushrat Bharucha's look:

Early last year, the first look of Nushrat Bharucha was released by the makers. Nushrat is wearing a Salwar Kameez with an ethnic jacket in one of the stills released from the movie set. Since the movie is set in the heartland of India, Nushrat Bharucha has a more ethnic look which is completed with a Bindi. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's look from Chhalaang:

Chhalang directed by Hansal Mehta will reportedly narrate a hilarious and inspirational tale of a PT teacher from a semi-government school in North India. Playing the role of Montu will be Rajkummar Rao for whom teaching students sports is just a job, whereas Nushrat Bharucha plays the role of Neelu, love interest of Rajkummar and a fellow teacher. The upcoming movie is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Ajay Devgn under their banners Luv Films and Ajay Devgn Films. The film was initially slated to release on June 12, 2020, however, due to the pandemic the movie is pushed indefinitely.

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl. The movie narrates the tale of a man whose impersonation creates chaos in his personal and professional life. The Raaj Shaandaliyaa directorial released to positive reviews and reportedly went on to make Rs. 139 crores at the box office.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha also has Nikhil Bhat's Hurdang. The movie, starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, and Vijay Verma in the lead is reported to be based on real-life incidents and is set in 1990. The upcomer will see Sunny and Nushrat playing the roles of childhood sweethearts. The Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha starrer was reported to go on floors in July this year. The forthcoming movie is produced by Jabariya Jodi and Judgementall Hai Kya producer Shailesh R Singh.

