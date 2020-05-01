Nushrat Bharucha In 'Chhalaang': What To Expect From Her Next With Rajkummar Rao

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Jai Santoshi Maa. In her acting career of almost 14 years, the actor had to deal with a few flop films in her ladder to success. But she did not give up on her dream and today has emerged as one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. She has delivered many prominent films like Kal Kissne Dekha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. Now, the actor is gearing up for her next flick, Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Here is everything you need to know about the film:

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha, Celebs Give Inspiration To Style Utility Pants

All you need to know about Nushrat-Rajkummar starrer Chhalaang

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance. According to IMDb reports, Chhalaang is a comedy film based in a remote small town in Uttar Pradesh and will revolve around the struggle of trying to make it big in sports. Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a PT teacher named Montu in a semi-government school in Haryana, while Nushrat will be playing his love interest in the film.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha Shares A Tight Bond With Mom Tanseem Bharucha & These Pics Are A Proof

The makers have also shared the posters of the film. In one of the posters, the Stree actor Rajkummar Rao is seen sleeping in a coach’s attire and Nushrat is seen frowning upon Rajkummar. The film Chhalaang is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Earlier, Ajay Devgn announced the name of the movie on his social media handle. The post shared by him saw Rajkummar and Nushrat in simple avatars sitting on a brick wall.

Chhalaang postponed by 3 months

Earlier, the film was slated to release on March 13, 2020. However, the makers have announced a change in the release date through Rajkummar’s Instagram and Twitter handle and shared the news that the film will now hit the theatres on June 12, 2020. Along with the new dates, the makers of the film also shared a new poster in which Rajkummar and Nushrat are seen with a worried expression on their faces, with a few students sitting around them with books.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha's Photos In No-makeup Looks That You Should Not Miss

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha Shares 'evening Routine' On 'a Berry Good Day' Amid Lockdown; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.