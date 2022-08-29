Deepika Padukone Aces The Airport Look As She Arrives In A Casual Outfit; See Pics

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is not only known for her ace acting skills, but also for her fashion picks. Whether it is Cannes Film Festival or a casual outing, the actor never fails to turn heads with her outfits. While Deepika has been travelling for her projects, she was recently spotted acing a casual look at the airport.

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted arriving at the airport in a stylish casual look. The actor, who often opts for comfy looks for travelling, ensured it is glamorous. The Gehraiyaan star was seen donning a black oversized shirt with a comfy pair of jeans. The 36-year-old glammed up her look with a pair of stunning black heels and carried a matching bag. The actor accessorised her look with gold hoops. She tied her hair in a messy bun and wore a black face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic to keep herself safe.

On Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika Padukone is one of the busiest actors in the industry. She was last seen sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the romance drama Gehraiyaan. The actor was lauded for her performance in the film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor will also share screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the forthcoming film Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will mark the lead pair's maiden collaboration.

The Padmaavat star will also star alongside Prabhas for the first time in Project K. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The actor will again star opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film The Intern.

Deepika and Big B have earlier starred together in the 2011 film Aarakshan and the 2015 comedy drama Piku. Sharing the news about The Intern, the former wrote, "What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!" "Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of TheIntern," she further added.