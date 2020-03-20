Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt's Throwback Picture Twinning In Denim Is Pure Squad Goals

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are two of the most stunning and popular actors of Bollywood. The divas are known for notable performances in super-hit busters with a massive fan base all over the country. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are often tagged as rivals because of their dating stories with Ranbir Kapoor.

However, the duo's appearance on one of the popular chat shows of Bollywood changed it all. Considering the tricky history that both Deepika and Alia have, their relationship with each other is still pretty chilled out. In the recent past, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were spotted by the paparazzi, hanging out like two best friends.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone starrer 'Cocktail' was offered to Ranbir Kapoor? Read interesting trivia

One of Deepika Padukone's fan accounts on Instagram shared the picture of Alia and Deepika walking around in a garden. The Bollywood superstars also had twinned in ripped jeans and sneaker look. While DP donned a black long and over-sized t-shirt, the Raazi actor sported casual white and black striped t-shirt paired with a denim jacket. Not only the outfits and shoes, Alia and Deepika also matched their round lens sunglasses. Check out the throwback picture.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 5 unforgettable dialogues from her blockbuster film 'Padmaavat'

Also Read | Deepika Padukone enjoys a 'sweet' time at home with hubby Ranveer during quarantine

Take a look at some more pictures of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt together -

Also Read | #TBT pics of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh prove they are B'Town's most stylish couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.