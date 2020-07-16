Deepika Padukone And Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Fought Depression

Mental illnesses can affect anyone because of a number of psychological triggers or several other factors. The best way to get out of this state is by opening up about the issue and communication. Every person is at risk of becoming a victim of mental illness, and Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Here are some of the Bollywood celebrities who bravely fought through mental issues and later even spoke about them on record, in order to encourage others to be vocal.

Bollywood celebrities who fought depression

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood today. She has often used a public platform to open up about her past of mental issues and to call for a greater public discussion to help people tackle mental health crisis. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Deepika Padukone has mentioned that mental illness crept on her when she least expected it. The basic perception and the general understanding that she was at a professional high. But, what she was also experiencing was a hallow, empty, pettish feeling, and she would just cry out of nowhere.

Deepika Padukone was diagnosed with depression in 2014. The actor has also often mentioned during media interactions that she is grateful that her mother had started to spot the symptoms at an early stage and asked her to seek medical help. Not only did Deepika Padukone bravely fought through her depression but the actor also opened up a foundation named 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' to help those suffering through mental illnesses.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one of the most loved actors from the new generation of artists. Having done youth-oriented and quirky movies, Nushrratt Bharuccha has successfully created a place for herself in the entertainment industry. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about the time she had to struggle with depression that she considers as the darkest phase of her life. Nushrratt Bharuccha said that there was a point in her life when she had hit rock bottom and had lost all faith as an actor, a performer, and worst of all, also as a person. Nushrratt Bharuccha said that in this dark phase of her life, she felt a lot of emptiness and she had absolutely no clue about where her future is headed. The actor said that during this depressive phase, her family was her biggest support system. One day, Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed that her family heard her cry herself to sleep and just knew that she was heartbroken and disturbed. Nushrratt Bharuccha has often mentioned that her biggest strength is helping her survive the hardest of the days is her family. Nushrratt Bharuccha bravely battled depression and won over it.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors today. Having done movies like Badlapur and October, the actor has definitely proved what he is capable of in terms of acting. But, playing such intense characters often has an adverse effect on a person. In Varun Dhawan’s critically acclaimed movie Badlapur, Varun Dhawan played the character of a psychotically depressed man who wanted cold-blooded revenge from the killers of his wife and son. While having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Varun Dhawan revealed that while shooting for Badlapur he got so into his character that he actually started to become mentally depressed. Varun Dhawan had mentioned during a media interaction that he was not declared depressed but he sure was headed there. He was very sad to a certain degree and the character definitely affected his mental health. Varun Dhawan has also often said that according to him, the reason this happening is that he has never witnessed the things he did while shooting for Badlapur. But, Varun Dhawan got through his illness and not only did he receive praises for his performance in Badlapur, but he also understood a new phase of his life.

