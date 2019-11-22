Adorable Pictures Of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh That Are Too Cute To Miss

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the best couples in Bollywood industry. They have not only performed some iconic roles together but have also been a perfect match in their personal life. Deepveer tied the knot last year and their wedding made major headlines in the news, as it looked like straight out of a fairytale.

While they are shooting apart, it is always seen that the duo share pictures and never fail to leave a lovey-dovey comment on each other's post. The duo several times also gave major couples to their fans and followers and even expressed their feelings for each other in public. While Ranveer gave some major perfect husband goals. Here are some of the duo's most adorable moments shared by them:

DeepVeer when tied the knot:

When the couple were all set to tie the know at Lake Como in Italy they were seen twinning at the Mumbai airport in white ensemble while leaving for their big D-day. After that, the duo shared a glimpse of their wedding ceremonies on their social media handle. In the adorable pictures, Ranveer is seen dancing while Deepika was all smiling in her Mehendi ceremony.

Deepika's cute and adorable video before Ranveer's Simmba release:

Deepika was seen cheering her husband before his movie release. The cute video was posted by Ranveer and even had a cute caption: My Cheerleader. Deepika looked very adorable and pretty in the video.

When Ranveer met Deepika 2.0:

When the duo visited Madame Tussauds and posed with Deepika's wax statue. Ranveer was seen posing with his original Deepika and also with the wax statue of Deepika. He shared the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it saying Deepika 2.0.

When Ranveer performed with his Habibi:

When the duo came for an interview and Ranveer taught his 'Habibi' the Khalibali step. The duo was seen performing in front of the audience on Ranveer's classic hit Khalibali from the movie Padmaavat. Deepika looked adorable while trying to copy Ranveer's signature step.

