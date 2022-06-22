Deepika Padukone Attends Event With 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Star Rami Malek In Spain, See Pic

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was recently the talk of the town after she headed to France to attend the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor has now travelled to Spain for a Cartier event, as per a report by ANI and pictures from the event have been doing the rounds online. The Gehraiyaan actor was seen striking a pose alongside Hollywood's Rami Malek, known for his roles in Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot, No Time to Die and others.

Deepika Padukone attends event with Rami Malek

Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone recently headed to Spain for an event and was spotted striking a pose with actors including Rami Malek. Deepika looked stunning in a white layered gown with a plunging neckline. She wore her hair in a bun and showcased her elegant necklace as she was caught in a few candid moments. She posed alongside Rami Malek, who looked dapper in a black suit and Yasmine Sabri, who opted for an off-shoulder red gown.

Have a look at the pictures here

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

The actor made heads turn as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She aces every look as she wore pantsuits, gowns, sarees and more. Her very first look on the red carpet saw her in a gold and black striped saree as she exuded grace and elegance. Her out-of-the-box make-up and accessories made her stand out at the prestigious event. The actor was also a jury member on the panel at the Film Festival and made her fans across the globe proud.

Deepika Padukone's films

The actor is currently shooting for the much-awaited Nag Ashwin directorial Project K and recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule for the film. As per a recent report by Bollywood Life, the Bollywood actor was rushed to hospital from the film sets after she fell sick. The actor has not yet addressed the news, but fans hope she had made a full recovery. The upcoming film will see Disha Patani, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and others in pivotal roles.

